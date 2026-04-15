Tennessee High School Football: Sevier County releases schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Tennessee, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Volunteer State to release their 2026 high school football schedule is the Sevier County (TN), which finished as the state runner up in the 2025 TSSAA Class 5A state championship game. Now with a loaded backfield heading into the fall, the Smoky Bears could be the team to beat in 5A.

Class of 2027 product Brayden Maples, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back, transferred in from Gatlinburg Pittman after rushing for 1,271 yards on 174 carries and finding pay dirt 27 times. Coincidentally, Maples rushed for the same exact number of yards in 2024 and going for 1,271 yards and 20 scores, according to MaxPreps.

Maples joins a Smoky Bears bunch that came a touchdown away from winning the Class 5A state title, falling 21-14 to Page. The talented runner will pair up with 2027 three-star quarterback Cooper Newman, who threw for 3,705 yards, 45 touchdowns and only four picks last season.

The full Sevier County 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 22 – at Farragut

Aug. 28 – at Jefferson County

Sep. 4 – Berea Community (Ky.)

Sep. 11 – Daniel Boone

Sep. 18 – at David Crockett

Sep. 25 – at Greeneville

Oct. 2 – Cocke County

Oct. 8 – at Grace Christian

Oct. 16 – at Tennessee

Oct. 29 – Morristown West

🚨2026 Smoky Bear Football Schedule! #JDIR pic.twitter.com/tPIjyVml1s — Sevier County Smoky Bears Football (@SmokyBearFball) April 14, 2026

Sevier County ended last season with a 13-2 record and as the No. 21 ranked team in the state, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Sevier County High School

Sevier County High School, located in Sevierville, TN, is home to the Smoky Bears. The school serves grades 9-12 and emphasizes a comprehensive education alongside a robust athletics program. The Smoky Bears participate in various sports, including football and basketball, with a history of competitive performance in the TSSAA. Their football team has achieved significant success, including an undefeated streak, showcasing the school’s commitment to athletic excellence.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.