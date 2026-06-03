Tennessee school district to keep hardship student-athlete transfer rules in place

For one county school district in the state of Tennessee, it will not be changing their student-athlete hardship transfer procedures despite the new state transfer rules that set to go into effect this summer, according to a report by Main Street Preps on Wednesday.

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Per the report, Sumner County Schools says they will maintain the current transferring policy, though state legislation passing House Bill 25/Senate Bill 16, which permits student-athletes eligibility after one middle school or high school transfer.

“Sumner County Schools is not making any changes to its’ procedures,” Sumner County District athletic director Ron Sarver said in the report.

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Executive Director Mark Reeves told the outlet that Sumner County Schools isn’t violating state law by overruling the new bylaw that will go into effect on July 1.

The TSSAA legislative council gathered last month to go over the parameters with the state’s one-time, restriction-free transfer rule. The council voted unanimously, 12-0, that any student-athlete that had already previously transferred would have to go through being approved through the filing of a hardship. The hardship would then have to be heard by TSSAA officials before becoming approved or denied by the state.

The number of Tennessee high school student-athletes transferring figures to rise as data gathered by the TSSAA showed that the number of student-athletes who transferred before the 2025-26 season more than doubled from the figures at the start of the Fall 2024 semester.

More about the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association

“The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, along with the affiliated Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association, is an organization which administers junior and senior high school sporting events in the U.S. state of Tennessee.”

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