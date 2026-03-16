Texas baseball commit leads Bishop Feehan (Mass.) basketball team to state title

Texas baseball commit Brody Bumila is the 6-foot-9 center for the Bishop Feehan (Mass.) boys basketball team and heading into Sunday’s Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division I state title game

On Sunday evening Bumila finished the mission in leading the Shamrocks to the mountain top of winning a state championship. Bumila capped his senior high school boys basketball season by scoring 36 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking five shots in a 66-63 win over Central Catholic.

Final: Bishop Feehan 66, Central Catholic 63. @GlobeSchools



Is he David or Goliath? Brody Bumila (36-20-5blks) carries No. 14 Feehan to the programs first title w/ a run for the ages.



Javi Lopez led CC w/30pts to cap a stellar career. pic.twitter.com/zBGXfEdBRv — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) March 15, 2026

Before his state championship performance, Bumila had explosive showing for Bishop Feehan as the center led the Shamrocks to state semifinals victory over the Andover Golden Warriors, scoring an eye-popping 51 points and pulling down 22 rebounds.

Below is the final stat line for Bumila through all five games of the MIAA playoffs:

— 32 points, 14 rebounds vs. Acton-Boxborough

— 49 points, 23 rebounds vs. Needham

— 36 points, 21 rebounds vs. Bridgewater-Raynham

— 51 points, 22 rebounds vs. Andover

— 36 points, 20 rebounds vs. Central Catholic

Bumila’s scoring/rebounding average through five games: 40.8 points, 20 rebounds

Bishop Feehan finishes 19-7 and is ranked as the the No. 17 team in the state, according to the latest Massachusetts 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Bumila committed to the University of Texas back in October of 2024 and is expected to be a draft selection in this summer’s 2026 MLB Draft. Last season Bumila appeared in eight games for Bishop Feehan, batting .296 at the plate, driving in eight runs and two doubles.

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