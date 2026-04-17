Texas baseball commit pitches perfect four innings in first win of 2026

Texas baseball commit Brody Bumila is making the argument to being one of the country’s student-athletes of the year based on his performances on the diamond and hardwood.

Thursday night, the southpaw had himself another flawless performance on the mound for Bishop Feehan High School baseball team as Bumila pitched four perfect innings in a 3-0 win over St. John’s. The victory is the first earned for Bumila on the season after the pitcher went four innings, allowed no hits, runs or walks, striking out nine on 54 pitches, with 35 going for strikes.

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Bumila’s latest outing is just one of multiple impressive performances on the mound thus far for Bishop Feehan. Earlier this month in a 6-5 loss to Hopkinton, Bumila returned to the mound for two innings of work and struck out all six batters he faced on 20 pitches. According to reporters on hand for the contest, Bumila reached up to 100 miles per hour on his pitches.

The left-handed pitcher committed to the University of Texas baseball back in October of 2024 and is expected to be a potential first round draft selection in this summer’s 2026 MLB Draft. Last season Bumila appeared in eight games for Bishop Feehan, batting .296 at the plate, driving in eight runs and two doubles.

Before his now memorable Division I state championship performance (36 points, 20 rebounds), Bumila had himself an explosive showing for Bishop Feehan as the center led the Shamrocks to state semifinals victory over the Andover Golden Warriors, scoring an impressive 51 points and grabbing 22 rebounds.

Below is the final stat line for Bumila through all five games of the MIAA Division I playoffs:

— 32 points, 14 rebounds vs. Acton-Boxborough

— 49 points, 23 rebounds vs. Needham

— 36 points, 21 rebounds vs. Bridgewater-Raynham

— 51 points, 22 rebounds vs. Andover

— 36 points, 20 rebounds vs. Central Catholic

Bumila’s scoring/rebounding average through five games: 40.8 points, 20 rebounds