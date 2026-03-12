Texas baseball commit putting together historic basketball playoff run

Bishop Feehan (Mass.) is heading to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Division I state championship game and much of that can be thanks to the talents of 6-foot-9 center Brody Bumila.

Bumila, who also plays on the school’s baseball team and is committed to Texas, is in the middle of the top string of high school boys basketball playoff performances in MIAA history and the center struck again in the Shamrocks’ 89-73 victory over Andover in the state semifinal.

The most recent postseason performance by Bumila was just the latest in impressive showings for Bishop Feehan as the center led the Shamrocks to victory over the Golden Warriors, scoring an eye-popping 51 points and pulling down 22 rebounds.

This isn’t just a one off, though, for the two-sport athlete as Bumila has been on an absolute tear for Bishop Feehan throughout the postseason, continuing to add to his ever-growing legendary playoff run.

According to the Boston Herald’s Brendan Connelly, the center is averaging a cool 42 points and 20 rebounds a game for the Shamrocks through the current playoff run and on Sunday he’ll get one more final chance to add to his historic high school basketball run versus Central Catholic in the Division I title game.

Below is the stat line for Bumila heading into Sunday’s Division I championship game:

— 32 points, 14 rebounds vs. Acton-Boxborough

— 49 points, 23 rebounds vs. Needham

— 36 points, 21 rebounds vs. Bridgewater-Raynham

— 51 points, 22 rebounds vs. Andover

Bumila’s scoring/rebounding average through four games: 42.0 points, 20 rebounds

Bishop Feehan is currently 18-7 and is ranked as the the No. 17 team in the state, according to the latest Massachusetts 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

How to Follow Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball

For Massachusetts high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bay State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state of Massachusetts.