Texas baseball pledge Brody Bumila fans 14 batters in Bishop Feehan's latest win

The Attleboro (MA) Bishop Feehan High School baseball team is nearing the end of the regular season and has already qualified for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) postseason behind the left arm of Texas commit Brody Bumila.

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Up against Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers on Monday night, the Shamrocks’ ace pitcher had another masterpiece before the game went to extra innings. Bumila went nearly seven innings, allowing just one mere hit and struck out 14 batters during his time on the mound. Bishop Feehan ended up winning the contest 5-4 over Xaverian Brothers in 11 innings.

About a week and a half ago, Bumila had his best game of the 2026 Massachusetts high school baseball season, pitching a complete game no hitter and struck out a program-best 20 batters in a 5-1 win over Moses Brown.

The left-handed pitcher committed to the University of Texas baseball back in October of 2024 and is widely expected to be a potential first round draft selection in this summer’s 2026 MLB Draft. Last season Bumila appeared in eight games for Bishop Feehan, batting .296 at the plate, driving in eight runs and two doubles.

There’s been several impressive performances on the mound this season by Bumila for Bishop Feehan. Back in early April in a 6-5 loss to Hopkinton, Bumila returned to the mound for two innings of work and struck out all six batters he faced on 20 pitches. Per reporters on hand for the contest, Bumila reached up to 100 miles per hour on his pitches.

Later on in mid-April, Bumila pitched four perfect innings in a 3-0 win over St. John’s. The victory is the first earned for Bumila on the season after the pitcher went four innings, allowed no hits, runs or walks, striking out nine on 54 pitches, with 35 going for strikes.

Bishop Feehan improved to 14-8 on the season and has two remaining regular season games left versus Attleboro and Taunton, respectively.