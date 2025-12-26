Texas high school basketball team shows support for terminated coach

A Texas high school basketball team expressed their support for the recently fired coach. Before their December 19 game against Del Valle, members of the Eastlake High School boys basketball squad held signs to protest what happened to former coach Matthew Taylor.

In this post on X, some of the signs read “Wrongfully Terminated. Bring Back Coach” and “Discipline Should Be Fair.” Meanwhile, one sign had “#MentalHealthMatters” written on it. The situation pulled the Falcons together as they convincingly defeated the Conquistadores and improved their record to 16-4.

While the Socorro Independent School District announced Taylor’s firing, they did not provide a definitive reason for the decision. Instead, the ISD declared it a personal matter. However, Taylor remains as an employed teacher at Eastlake while former assistant Eric Martinez takes over the Falcons as interim head coach.

Taylor became a Texas high school basketball head coach in 2023 after serving as an assistant to former Eastlake mentor Jim Moreno. He guided the Falcons to a 21-15 record in his first season and 24-9 in 2024-25. Taylor also coached the Falcons to victory over Chapin, snapping the latter’s 100-game winning streak against El Paso-based teams.

Though the exact reason for Taylor’s firing remains unclear, the Falcons’ 2025-26 Texas high school basketball season continues against Centennial on December 29.

