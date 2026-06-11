Texas High School Basketball: UIL plans to implement shot clock from 2028-29

Yesterday, the University Interscholastic League (UIL), the governing body for public school varsity athletics, held its legislative council meeting in Round Rock. During this meeting, the UIL voted on proposed changes to 7-on-7 varsity football camps, girls’ flag football, and the potential implementation of the shot clock.

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Following Tennessee’s announcement that it would implement a shot clock in phases, other governing bodies have also decided to consider a potential change. During yesterday’s meeting, the UIL became one of them, voting for a potential plan with a catch.

“UIL Athletic Committee will put together an implementation plan to institute shot clock in competition, phased in by 28-29. Plan will likely be limited to 5A-6A. This is just PERMISSION to write a plan that gets voted on by Oct.” Texas reporter Matt Stepp revealed that the implementation may be limited to just 5A-6A play.

Following that announcement, the teams that will be affected by the ruling include 6A D1 champions Fort Worth North Crowley (Texas), 5A D1 champions Frisco Heritage Coyotes (Texas), as well as other 6A D1, D2, and 5A D1 and D2 teams. A report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed that Class 5A and Class 6A coaches were among the most supportive of the proposal.

Included in the agreement, the UIL also decided that during the 2026-27 season, 35-second shot clocks would be permitted for varsity tournaments if agreed upon prior to the game by both coaches. Meanwhile, the full plan aims for a 2028-29 statewide release.

During yesterday’s meeting, the UIL also took no action on potential rule changes to 7-on-7 varsity football camps, and flat-out confirmed that girls’ flag football will not take place in Texas next year, with plans in place for the 2027-28 season.

More decisions and proposed changes will take place in October, with the 2026 fall meeting of the UIL Legislative Council taking place from October 18th to 19th at the Austin Marriott North. The shot clock implementation plan will be voted on in that meeting.