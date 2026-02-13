Texas high school boys basketball team hits 40 3-pointers

A Texas high school boys basketball team has been making waves this week for a feat that broke a national record.

According to a report by the Fayette County Record, the Fayetteville (TX) boys basketball team set a new National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) record by connecting on 40 made 3-pointers in a single game, breaking the previous mark of 36 set by Meadow Heights (MO) in 2006. The Lions pulled off the feat in a 120-25 win over Buckholts School on Tuesday night.

“We gave ourselves the goal that we were going to try to break it,” Fayetteville head coach Jake Diggs said to the Fayette County Record. “The guys were pumped.”

Fayetteville High School hit 40 3’s in a game



Yes, you read that right



pic.twitter.com/ifujQSHNkW — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 13, 2026

The Lions (24-6) are a team that isn’t shy from jacking up 3-pointers as the team has made 321 of 961 attempts (33 percent) through 30 games played this season, according to MaxPreps. Fayetteville as a team is averaging 63.7 points per game and has four players scoring in double digits.

Among the players that are averaging double digits this season are seniors Kole Schmitt (182. points), Mason Fenhaus (17.0 points), Jack Schley (13.6 points) and Kasen Kocian (10.2 points).

Diggs added in the report that he wasn’t sure the fans on hand for the record-breaking game realized history was being made.

“I think they just thought we were shooting a lot of threes,” Diggs said.

According to the current 2025 Texas High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, Fayetteville is ranked No. 624th in the state with a record of 24-6.

