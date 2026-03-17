Texas High School Football: Alamo Heights HC Ron Rittimann retires

A Texas high school football stalwart has announced his retirement.

Ron Rittimann has spent the last 37 years on the sidelines. On Tuesday, Vinnie Vinzetta of KENS 5 in San Antonio first reported that Rittimann won’t be back for a 38th season. He will instead retire after spending the last six seasons as the athletic director and head football coach of Alamo Heights.

“A lot of things have happened recently in our life, in our family. 37 years of coaching, I’ve loved every day, every minute of it,” Rittimann told Vinzetta. “I’ve been blessed to be at some great places. I feel the move to Alamo Heights was a great decision for both me and my family. I’m real proud of what we’ve accomplished there in six years. I feel real good about where the program is right now and I just think it’s the right time to step away.”

In 2025, Alamo Heights put together an impressive 12-2 season. It reached the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals.

In six seasons under Rittimann, the Mules won 67 games. They won 10-plus games in the last five seasons. They finished as the No. 127 team in Texas in 2025, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Rittimann was hired by Alamo Heights ISD in February of 2020 after spending 12 seasons as the inaugural head coach at San Antonio Johnson. He won 74 games in his tenure leading the Jaguars and made eight playoff appearances.

This story will be updated.

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