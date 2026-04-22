Texas High School Football: Alamo Heights tabs head coach

San Antonio (TX) Alamo Heights has decided on who will be the next head coach of their football program.

According to a press release by the school, the Mules have promoted run game coordinator/junior varsity head coach Rodolfo “Rudy” Nerio to lead man of the varsity program. Nerio joined the Alamo Heights’ football program back in 2021, coaching up the offensive line before being promoted to run game coordinator and now head coach.

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“Being named Alamo Heights Head Football Coach is both a humbling honor and a responsibility I don’t take lightly,” says Nerio. “It represents years of growth, sacrifice, and a deep commitment to developing student athletes not just as athletes, but as leaders and individuals of character. Alamo Heights is a truly special place, and it means so much to my family and me to continue being part of a community that values people, relationships, and purpose the way this one does. This opportunity means more than a title- it’s a chance to build a culture rooted in discipline, accountability, and purpose. I’m grateful for the trust that’s been placed in me. I’m driven to serve this program, our players, and the community with integrity, and passion.”

Rodolfo “Rudy” Nerio has been appointed the new head football coach at Alamo Heights High School. He has been serving as run game coordinator, junior varsity football head coach, and assistant track coach at AHHS. More- https://t.co/CAxty6DrI8 pic.twitter.com/T4OPsbCXCW — Alamo Heights ISD (@AHISD) April 22, 2026

Alamo Heights in 2025 finished with a 12-2 record and as the state’s No. 127th ranked team, according to the final Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

“We are going to get our players to buy into our ‘Heights Way’ of culture,” Nerio added. “It will all be built on a firm foundation and identity of being the hardest working team, toughest team, and competitive in all that we do. We are going to lean on our program pillars of being an elite person, an elite player, and an elite student. Alamo Heights is a special place where our kids come back home to raise their families and we will take pride in the fact that we are building the future leaders of our community.”

More about Alamo Heights High School

Alamo Heights High School, located in San Antonio, Texas, is a prestigious public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Alamo Heights’ athletic teams are successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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