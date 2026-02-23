Texas High School Football: Allen announces 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is the Lone Star State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
The next big time high school football program out of the state of Texas to release who they will be playing this upcoming fall is the Allen Eagles, which finished last season as one of the top teams in the state. The Eagles are slated to be once again a powerhouse, with Allen scheduling another very difficult schedule and front loaded from the start. Allen will start the 2026 Texas high school football season with three bangers in a row against Duncanville, DeSoto and Southlake Carroll.
There’s plenty to like about the Eagles as they gear up for another high school football season as they’ll return the likes of 2027’s James Roberson, Boogie Talib and standout 2029’s like quarterback Ty Snell and tight end Jaden Davis.
The full Allen 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with dates currently TBA.
Allen Football 2026 Schedule
Week 1 — Duncanville
Week 2 — DeSoto
Week 3 — at Southlake Carroll
Week 4 — at Prosper
Week 5 — Princeton
Week 6 — BYE
Week 7 — McKinney
Week 8 — at Rock Hill
Week 9 — Jesuit
Week 10 — at McKinney Boyd
Week 11 — Walnut Grove
The Eagles ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Allen High School
Allen High School, located in Allen, Texas, is a public school known for its rigorous academic programs, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Allen’s athletic teams are highly competitive, participating in various regional and state events. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school is dedicated to preparing students for success in all aspects of their lives.
How to Follow Texas High School Football
For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Texas.