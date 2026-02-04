The Allen Eagles are one of Texas high school football’s best teams, as evident in their 14-1 finish last season. However, the University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment gives them a grueling nondistrict schedule for 2026.

As Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News wrote, the Eagles will face powerhouse teams Duncanville, DeSoto, and Southlake Carroll. Those three teams had a combined 39-6 record in 2025, with two reaching the state championship game.

Allen will seek payback against Duncanville, the team that defeated them in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. The 31-9 setback marks the only loss the Eagles suffered this season. Duncanville played in the state championship game but lost to North Shore. Meanwhile, Southlake Carroll lost in the Class 6A Division II state semifinals to eventual champions DeSoto.

In addition to these marquee matchups, the Eagles will face the teams under District 6-6A, namely Jesuit, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Princeton, Prosper, Prosper Rock Hill, and Prosper Walnut Grove. But as Allen prepares for the 2026 season, they will play without graduating seniors WR Caleb Smith (Arizona), CB Kai Wheaton (Oregon State), QB Jeremiah Daoud (Florida Atlantic), OT Jacob McRae (Louisiana Tech), EDGE Joshua Shaw (UTEP), LB Japrei Wafer (UTEP), and CB LeBron Bauer.

The Eagles have won five Texas high school football state championships, with their last title coming in 2017. Their recent achievements earned them some recognition, starting with Lee Wiginton being named the Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Year. Likewise, the All-State Padilla Poll declared Josh Shaw as the Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking high school football excitement across Texas, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.