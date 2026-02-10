Texas high school football: Atascocita unveils 2026 schedule
The Atascocita Eagles are one of the Texas high school football teams undergoing a massive transition. Their longtime coach, Craig Stump, retired after 14 seasons and a 6-5 finish in 2025.
While they will have a new mentor in 2026, the Eagles will have some reliable players, like four-star running back and Arizona State commit Cardae Mack. Pairing him with three-star Washington State commit CJ Toney gives Atascocita an enviable backfield. On defense, pay close attention to Trenton Blaylock, a three-star cornerback.
These athletes will lead the Eagles through their 11-game 2026 high school football season. Of that number, Atascocita will have six road games, starting with matches against Clear Springs and Katy to open its calendar. They will also travel to North Shore, Dickinson, Channelview, and Crosby for away matches. Meanwhile, the Eagles will host Steele, Humble, C.E. King, Kingwood, and Summer Creek.
Atascocita’s 2026 Texas high school football schedule
August 21 – at Clear Springs
August 27 to 29 – at Katy
September 5 – versus Steele
September 10 to 12 – at Dickinson
September 17 to 19 – versus Humble
September 24 to 26 – at North Shore
October 3 – versus C.E. King
October 8 to 10 – at Channelview
October 15 to 17 – bye week
October 22 to 24 – versus Kingwood
October 29 to 31 – at Crosby
November 5 to 7 – versus Summer Creek
How to Follow Texas High School Football
For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Texas.