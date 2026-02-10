Texas high school football: Atascocita unveils 2026 schedule

The Atascocita Eagles are one of the Texas high school football teams undergoing a massive transition. Their longtime coach, Craig Stump, retired after 14 seasons and a 6-5 finish in 2025.

While they will have a new mentor in 2026, the Eagles will have some reliable players, like four-star running back and Arizona State commit Cardae Mack. Pairing him with three-star Washington State commit CJ Toney gives Atascocita an enviable backfield. On defense, pay close attention to Trenton Blaylock, a three-star cornerback.

These athletes will lead the Eagles through their 11-game 2026 high school football season. Of that number, Atascocita will have six road games, starting with matches against Clear Springs and Katy to open its calendar. They will also travel to North Shore, Dickinson, Channelview, and Crosby for away matches. Meanwhile, the Eagles will host Steele, Humble, C.E. King, Kingwood, and Summer Creek.

August 21 – at Clear Springs

August 27 to 29 – at Katy

September 5 – versus Steele

September 10 to 12 – at Dickinson

September 17 to 19 – versus Humble

September 24 to 26 – at North Shore

October 3 – versus C.E. King

October 8 to 10 – at Channelview

October 15 to 17 – bye week

October 22 to 24 – versus Kingwood

October 29 to 31 – at Crosby

November 5 to 7 – versus Summer Creek

