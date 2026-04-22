Texas High School Football: Bonham hires Celina defensive coordinator as head coach

A winless Texas high school football team from the 2025 season has found their next head coach and he comes from one of the state’s more well known programs.

According to a press release by the school, Bonham (TX) has tabbed Celina (TX) defensive coordinator Aaron Ford as the football team’s next head coach. Ford headed up a Bobcats’ defensive unit that only gave up an average of 14.7 points through 15 games last season.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Aaron Ford and his family to the Bonham community,” Bonham ISD Superintendent Dr. Lance Hamlin said in the press release. “Throughout the search process, Coach Ford stood out as a leader who prioritizes the holistic growth of student-athletes. He isn’t just looking to win games; he is looking to build men of character and a culture of pride that the entire town of Bonham can rally behind.”



Ford will have his hands full going from a perennial state championship title contending team to a Warriors’ squad that didn’t win a game in 2025 and scored just 91 points but yielded 542. Bonham was shut out three times a year ago and its closest game was a 21-0 loss to Howe in Week 2.

What makes the hiring one of intrigue is the fact that Ford comes from state-championship bloodlines as his father, Butch Ford, led Celina to titles in 2005 and 2007.

Bonham in 2025 finished with a 0-10 record and as the state’s No. 1,063rd ranked team, according to the final Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

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