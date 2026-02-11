Texas High School Football: Braswell names new head coach

Braswell (Texas) football has its head coach for the 2026 season.

On Tuesday evening, DCTF’s Matt Stepp reported that Justen Evans has been named the new lead man for the Bengals. Evans is the former head coach of Miller in Corpus Christi.

In 2025, Braswell went 2-8 against a stout schedule. Scoring points was often a struggle. It finished as the No. 225 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

This story will be updated.

