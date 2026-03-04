The Cedar Hill Longhorns finished the 2025 Texas high school football season with a 6-5 record. They started strongly by winning five of their first six games. However, they went 1-4 to close their season, leaving them ranked 55th in the final Texas Massey Ratings, a ranking system that evaluates high school football teams based on their performance.

The Longhorns hope to improve on their 2025 finish, which was barely above .500. However, to achieve a better outcome, they must defeat some perennial contenders.

Michael Sudhalter of the Cedar Hill Newsroom wrote that the team will host defending University Interscholastic League state champions DeSoto. The Eagles finished third in the final Texas Rivals Composite High School Football Team Rankings after defeating C.E. King in the Class 6A Division II title game.

Likewise, the Longhorns will also face state runners-up Duncanville and Frisco Lone Star. The Panthers finished fifth in the Composite Team Rankings after losing to North Shore in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division I state championship game. Meanwhile, the Rangers lost to Smithson Valley in the Class 5A Division I championship game.

Cedar Hill’s 2026 Texas high school football season also features matches against playoff competitors Burleson Centennial, Crowley, and Midlothian. Against Crowley, Cedar Hill will face Carlos Lynn, the Longhorns’ head coach from 2017 to 2022.

The Longhorns will also play Lancaster, Mansfield Summit, Mansfield Legacy, and Cleburne this year. Cedar Hill will split its 2026 regular season campaign between five home and five away games.

All games will occur at 7 p.m. local time.

August 28 – vs. Crowley

September 4 – at Duncanville

September 11 – vs. Frisco Lone Star

September 18 – at Midlothian

September 25 – vs. Lancaster

October 9 – at Mansfield Summit

October 16 – at Mansfield Legacy

October 23 – vs. DeSoto

October 30 – at Cleburne

November 5 – vs. Burleson Centennial

For Texas high school football fans, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Texas, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.