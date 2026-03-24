Texas high school football: Celina hires Mark Bindel as head coach

Mark Bindel will switch from one Texas high school football program to another as he takes over the Celina Bobcats. This hiring means that his previous post at Wichita Falls Memorial High School is vacant.

Bindel will take over from Bill Elliott, who retired after months on paid, non-disciplinary leave. His son, former coach Caleb Elliott, was arrested for alleged child sex abuse charges.

In addition to being a football coach, Bindel will also be Celina’s athletic coordinator. According to a press release from the Celina Independent School District, “Coach Bindel brings over a decade of experience as a head football coach and campus coordinator, highlighted by 99 career wins, 16 consecutive playoff appearances, and 21 playoff victories, including multiple state semifinal runs.”

📣 Celina ISD is proud to announce Marc Bindel as the new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for Celina High School!



Read the full media release here ➡️ https://t.co/evB27GsQsM pic.twitter.com/igwtX4pCDX — Celina ISD (@CelinaISD) March 24, 2026

Bindel also coached at Rider High School before taking on the same role at Memorial. Likewise, his mentorship helped over 70 student-athletes compete at the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision level.

As he embarks on a new role, Bindel said, “It is an honor to join the Bobcat Family and become part of a community with such a rich tradition of excellence. I am passionate about developing student-athletes into outstanding adults, and our coaching staff will be committed to creating an environment where every student can succeed. I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to get to work in Celina.”

Bindel holds a bachelor’s degree from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Texas at Tyler. He will take over a Texas high school football team that went 14-1 last season.

Celina’s only loss came against Stephenville in the University Interscholastic League Class 4A Division 1 state semifinal. The Wildcats lost that game via a last-second field goal conversion. However, Celina had a perfect 6-0 district record.