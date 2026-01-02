Texas high school football coach takes over NCAA Division II program

A Texas high school football coach will be making the jump to NCAA Division II football following a successful campaign. Chris Softley will be taking over the University of Texas-Permian Basin football program after leading Lubbock Christian to a state championship.

Softley will replace Kris McCullough, who took a coaching role at Gardner-Webb. McCullogh led the Falcons to an 11-3 record and a Division II quarterfinal appearance this year.

After starting with a 3-1 record, Softley and the Eagles finished the 2025 Texas high school football season with nine consecutive victories. That stretch includes their 36-30 win over Dallas Christian, which captured the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III championship.

Softley coached Lubbock Christian for nine seasons, compiling a 101-22 record. His run with the Eagles includes two state championships, eight area titles, and seven district crowns. He also led the Eagles to seven state semifinal appearances.

In addition to coaching Texas high school football, Softley also served as the school’s athletic director. Under his tenure, the Eagles won ten state championships in six sports.

Softley is an alumnus of Abilene Christian and Nebraska Wesleyan. He was a graduate assistant in the former, focusing on defense. Before handling the Lubbock Christian program, he had coaching stints at Rockwall-Heath and Sunnyvale, wherein he also coached basketball.

