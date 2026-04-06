Texas high school football community to vote on proposed $42 million stadium

The constituents of a Texas high school football community will vote on a proposed stadium costing $42 million. As published on the Lufkin Independent School District website, the new stadium is part of two propositions totaling over $140 million.

If approved, Lufkin will have a new fixture that will rival some of the most impressive Texas high school football stadiums. The school’s current stadium has been in existence since 1973, back when the school had 7,000 students.

The stadium needs major improvements because it lacks an elevator to the press box, and the steps are on a steep curve. It’s also noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and doesn’t have enough bathrooms for spectators. If the home team’s locker room lacks adequate ventilation, the lack of bathrooms forces visiting teams to dress in shifts.

If the ISD approves its construction, the new Abe Martin Stadium will feature locker rooms, an 8-lane track, turf, lights, a scoreboard, a sound system, restrooms, concessions, and a new press box.

Meanwhile, the approval of this proposition will have an estimated bond impact of $2.29 per month for an average home value of $190,000. Adding the impact of Proposition A raises the bond impact to $7.29 per month. Likewise, the Panthers will need a temporary home field while construction is underway because the new stadium will be built where the existing one stands.

Early voting for the proposed new Texas high school football stadium in Lufkin will be from April 20 to 28. Similarly, election day will be on May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Last year, the Lufkin football team went 8-4 after suffering a season-ending loss to Pflugerville Weiss. Some former and current NFL players who are Lufkin alumni are Dez Bryant, Keke Coutee, Reggie McNeal, Erik McCoy, and Ja’Lyn Polk.