Texas high school football defensive coordinator to join SMU staff

The list continues to grow of Texas high school football coaches that are making the leap from the prep to collegiate level and another one was added on Saturday.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, South Oak Cliff defensive coordinator Kyle Ward is leaving the Golden Bears’ staff to join SMU’s under Rhett Lashlee as the safeties coach. Ward becomes the second high school coach this off-season to head to SMU as former Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge has also joined Lashlee’s staff coaching on the offensive side of the ball.

Ward led a Golden Bears’ defensive unit that only yielded 161 points (10.0 points per game) through 16 games en route to South Oak Cliff winning the UIL Class 5A, Division II state championship.

Statistically, Ward’s unit made 141 tackles for a loss, notched 41 sacks and intercepted 21 passes this past season. At one point during the 2025 regular season, Ward’s unit tallied seven straight shutout victories from Sep. 18 to Nov. 6.

Among the other coaches in Texas that have made the leap to collegiate level from high school besides Dodge and Ward is former North Crowley head coach Ray Gates, who is joining Neal Brown’s staff at North Texas.

South Oak Cliff ended the 2025 season with 15-1 record and finished as the state’s No. 11 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about South Oak Cliff High School

South Oak Cliff High School, located in Dallas, Texas, is part of the Dallas Independent School District. Known for its rich history and strong community ties, the school is celebrated for its academic programs and athletic achievements. The Golden Bears have gained significant recognition in football and basketball, with the football team winning multiple state championships in recent years. The school fosters both academic excellence and athletic prowess, contributing to its growing reputation statewide​(MaxPreps.com).

