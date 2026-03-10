Texas High School Football: DeSoto-Duncanville to be played at Cotton Bowl

One of Texas high school football’s biggest games of the year is going to be played at a special venue, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

According to the report, DeSoto and Duncanville will face off in Week 3 of the Texas high school football season at the legendary Cotton Bowl, which the venue is already serving as the host in Week 1 for Southlake Carroll versus Jenks (OK).

Cotton Bowl is one of the Lone Star State’s most historic venues for football, with the stadium first being opened in the 1930s and can seat upwards of 92,000 spectators. The venue already serves host to the Red River Rivalry college game between Texas-Oklahoma and now will serve host to DeSoto-Duncanville.

DeSoto is coming off winning the 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship after defeating C.E. King, 55-27. The Eagles return 2027 four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond (Texas Tech commit), three-star EDGE D.J. Rumph and three-star running back SaRod Baker, who rushed for 3,081 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season.

Duncanville is expected to be good once again under longtime head coach Reginald Samples, who has led the Panthers since 2015. Among the expected key returners back for the Panthers are 2027 wide receiver Trenton Yancey, 2027 quarterback Maximus The Great Denson and 2028 EDGE Luciano Lopez.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 13-3 record and finishing ranked No. 3 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings, with the Panthers checking in at No. 5.

More about DeSoto High School

DeSoto High School, located in DeSoto, Texas, is a prominent public high school known for its strong academic programs, robust athletics, and vibrant extracurricular activities. The school offers a wide range of AP and dual credit courses, preparing students for college success. DeSoto High’s athletic teams are frequently state contenders, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, the school cultivates well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.