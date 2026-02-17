Texas High School Football: Hutto names new head coach

Hutto (Texas) has its next head football coach.

Alvarado’s Casey Walraven has been named the new lead man for the Hippos, according to DCTF’s Matt Stepp.

Walraven has been the head coach and athletic director at Alvarado since May of 2022. The Indians are coming off a 12-1 season in 2025, in which they finished as the No. 64 team in Texas, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Alvarado went 37-13 in four seasons under Walraven — who played quarterback for the school in the 1990s. The Indians have lost just once in each of the last two seasons, both of which came at the hands of Celina in the UIL Class 4A Division state tournament quarterfinals.

In 2025, Hutto went 9-3 but lost in the second round of the 6A Division I tournament. The Hippos are also replacing offensive coordinator Dustin Pleasant, who was named the new head coach at Stony Point at the end of January.

The Hippos boasted an impressive offense under Pleasant, averaging over 40 points per game. They lost their first game of the season, but then ripped off six in a row. Their season ended on Nov. 21 in a 56-37 loss to Johnson.

Walraven is now set to make the jump from 4A to 6A. The Hutto roster will be headlined by the likes of two-way athlete Jaiden Fields and offensive lineman Jayden Mack, both of whom are three-star prospects in the 2027 cycle.

Before making the move to Alvarado, Walraven also spent time as the head coach of Cleburne and Grandview. He has a head coaching record of 99-58 heading into his fourth stop.

More about Hutto High School

