Texas high school football: Josh Martin becomes Liberty Christian head coach
Josh Martin will become a Texas high school football head coach, taking over at Liberty Christian. He will replace former NFL tight end Jason Witten, who will become Oklahoma’s tight ends coach next season.
Before joining the Argyle-based Warriors, Martin worked as Nebraska’s assistant special teams coach. He originally joined the Huskers as a special teams analyst before getting promoted to an assistant coaching role. Martin also worked under Matt Rhule’s staff as tight ends coach.
Martin was Little Elm High School’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that brief stint in Texas high school football, he was SMU’s tight ends coach from 2018 to 2021 and special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
Josh Martin began his coaching journey at Texas Tech in 2011, assisting with the Red Raiders’ offensive and defensive lines. He then transferred to Tarleton State, his alma mater, where he worked as an offensive line coach.
Martin also had coaching stints at Arizona State (2014-2017) and SMU (2018-2021). With the Sun Devils, he started as an offensive graduate assistant, working closely with the offensive line. He then became a full-time assistant and senior offensive analyst for two seasons. With the Mustangs, Martin worked with tight ends and also became special teams coordinator.
Martin will take over a Texas high school football team that won back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championships in 2023 and 2024. During those years, Witten led the Warriors to a 26-1 record, including an undefeated 14-0 campaign. Liberty Christian finished the 2025 Texas high school football season with an 8-4 record.
