Texas High School Football: Madison HC Blaine Pederson resigns after nine seasons

Madison (Texas) football head coach Blaine Pederson resigned on Monday after nine seasons in charge of the Mavericks.

During his tenure, Pederson led Madison to a 52-52 record. The San Antonio program won nine games in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. The Mavericks compiled four winning seasons under Pederson, but none came in the last four years.

In 2025, the Mavericks went 3-8, losing all four of their out-of-district matchups. They finished as the No. 366 team in the Lone Star State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Defense was often an issue last season. They allowed an average of 35 points per game, a number that was surpassed by five teams throughout the year. The Mavericks won their final two games of the regular season, but fell 56-24 to Harlan in the first round of the Class 6A Division II state tournament.

Pederson came to Madison from San Antonio Johnson, one of the top programs in the area. According to DCTF’s Matt Stepp, Pederson “may be taking a job at a private school program.”

Texas HSFB jobs continue to open

The high school football offseason is well underway at this point, yet head coaching gigs continue to open. Madison is the latest.

In December, Legacy School of Sports Sciences announced that it hired Freddie Johnson as the school’s fourth head coach in program history. Johnson will not be on the sidelines for the Titans in 2026, however. As first reported by VYPE Houston, Johnson is now the associate director of scouting at Texas Tech. His X profile reflects just that.

Earlier this month, Southlake Carroll, one of the state’s top programs, promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to head coach. Munn has spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator.

The Dragons ended this past season finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

