Texas High School Football: Memorial promotes defensive coordinator to head coach

Memorial High School (TX), one of Texas high school football’s newer programs, has been on the search for not only a head football coach, but a campus coordinator as well and on Monday, they were able to fill both positions with one in-house hire.

According to a press release by the school, the Mavericks have promoted Ross Dillard to become the program’s next head football coach and campus coordinator. Dillard has been a defensive coordinator the last 11 seasons, with the most recent two being at Memorial.

“I am deeply invested in the continued success of our student-athletes and the overall athletic program,” Dillard said in a statement. “I believe my experience within this program provides a unique advantage. I understand our athletes, our community, and the expectations that come with representing this school.”

My goal is to build upon what has been established while continuing to develop all athletic programs through strong leadership, organization, and support. I am committed to developing young men and women who succeed not only in competition, but in the classroom and in life.”

Memorial is a fairly new high school football program out of the state of Texas as they will enter their third full season in 2026. The first two years for the Mavericks have been successful seasons, with the program winning 16 games thus far and will look to continue that trend under Dillard.

Dillard has overseen a defensive unit that through 23 games is giving up an average of 29.7 points per game. Offensively, however, the team has been high-scoring, with the Mavericks averaging an eye-popping 42 points per contest.

In the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Memorial finished with a 7-3 record and as the No. 468th ranked team in the state.

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