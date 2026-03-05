After a dozen seasons in charge of Needville (Texas) high school football, athletic director and head coach Mike Giles has resigned, per DCTF’s Matt Stepp.

Under Giles, the Blue Jays went 74-61. That includes seven winning seasons and eight playoff appearances. The 4A program won 10 games in 2019 and 2023.

In 2025, Needville went 5-6 and finished as the No. 379 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The Blue Jays have been consistently competitive under Giles, even if the results weren’t always there season to season. They won less than five games just three times in the last 12 years.

Their latest great season came just a couple years ago in 2023, when they went 10-3. Winning their first eight games of the regular season, the Blue Jays were rolling before stumbling twice entering the playoffs. They still won two postseason games before falling to Kilgore in the third round.

Giles came to Needville in 2014 from Naaman Forest in Garland. After a successful tenure, he’s now stepping away and the Blue Jays are now on the hunt for a new lead man for the first time in a long time.

More about Needville High School

Needville High School, located in Needville, Texas, is part of the Needville Independent School District. Known for its strong academic and athletic programs, the school fosters a close-knit community environment. The Fighting Blue Jays are active participants in various sports including football and basketball, competing in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) competitions. The school emphasizes a well-rounded education, blending academics, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.