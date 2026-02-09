Texas High School Football: Newly-hired Legacy SSS head coach leaves to join Texas Tech staff

In December, Legacy School of Sports Sciences announced that it hired Freddie Johnson as the school’s fourth head coach in program history.

Johnson will not be on the sidelines for the Titans in 2026, however. As first reported by VYPE Houston, Johnson is now the associate director of scouting at Texas Tech. His X profile reflects just that.

Legacy SSS announced Johnson as head coach on Dec. 8. He was at the school’s February signing day last week, but is now in Lubbock on Joey McGuire’s staff.

Johnson replaced Michael Bishop, a former Kansas State quarterback and 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, who left the high school program to join the Houston Cougars’ staff. Houston just signed Legacy SSS Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Keisean Henderson, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Bishop was named the Titans’ head football coach back in February of 2021. In five seasons at the helm, Bishop compiled an overall record of 36-21 while guiding the Titans. Johnson was also on the staff.

With Henderson leading the charge last season, Legacy SSS went 6-4. The Houston QB of the future put together some monster stat lines and helped the Titans average 48.8 points per game.

Henderson finished his high school football career strong as the signal caller completed the 2025 season throwing for 3,880 yards, 45 touchdowns and only six picks, to go along with 522 rushing yards and 10 scores.

Now, without its star player and once again seeking for a new head coach, the Titans will have to hit the reset button in 2026.

More about Legacy SSS

Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo contributed to this story.