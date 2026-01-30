Texas high school football player passes away after sledding accident

The supporters of a Texas high school football team are grieving after one of their beloved players passed away following a sledding accident. Ponder High School head coach Marcus Schulz confirmed that senior player Caden Nowicki died after being hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Denton.

Schulz posted on X, “With heavy hearts, our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Father’s arms today.”

With heavy hearts our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Fathers arms today. We all know God hand selected His inside linebacker at 1:48pm. Please continue to pray for the Nowicki family. Rest Easy & Fly High #44 We Love You Wicki! #FAM1LY@THSCAcoaches… pic.twitter.com/h862qmQ3fF — Coach Schulz (@blitzemD) January 30, 2026

Nowicki had been in the hospital since Monday after being involved in a crash while riding in a kayak that was being pulled by an all-terrain vehicle. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that the accident occurred on Amyx Hill Road.

Nowicki was ejected from the kayak and suffered life-threatening injuries after hitting a fence. He was airlifted to the hospital and remained in critical condition. Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales of the Denton Record-Chronicle also wrote that Tara Allred started a GoFundMe campaign to help with Nowicki’s medical expenses. The initiative raised nearly $9,000 of the $13,000 goal.

Nowicki was a key contributor to the Ponder defense last season. He earned District 6-3A honorable mention honors after finishing with 50 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. His efforts helped the Lions finish with a 5-4 record.

The Ponder First Baptist Church will conduct a night of prayer and worship for Nowicki and his family. Meanwhile, Nowicki is the third teenager to perish in a sledding accident in North Texas. Elizabeth Angle, a 16-year-old soccer player at Frisco Wakeland High School, and her best friend, Grace Brito, suffered the same fate.

