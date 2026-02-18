Texas high school football program looking for fourth new head coach in six seasons

The revolving door of head coaches at a struggling Texas high school football program continues.

On Wednesday, Mesquite Horn lost coach Vernon Hughes after just nine months with the program after was announced he had accepted the open job at Converse Judson. The Rockets chose him to succeed Mark Soto, who stepped down in January after four seasons and a 17-28 record to spend more time with his family.

For Horn, replacing Hughes will mark its fourth coaching change in the past six seasons after Mike Overton, the Mesquite ISD’s all-time leader in wins, retired following the 2019 season.

Hughes was just 2-8 in his lone season with the Jaguars, but is considered a rising star in high school football coaching circles. Prior to taking the job at Horn, he had a highly successful stint as head coach at Pflugerville Weiss, finishing 17-5 in two years while securing a playoff berth in each.

He was hired at Horn last spring, but took over a program that played in arguably the deepest district in all of Texas high school football. Last year, their pod included 6A Division I state quarterfinalist Waxahachie, 6A-I state runner-up Duncanville, and 6A Division II state champion DeSoto.

Each finished ranked among the top 10 teams in the final Rivals Composite High School Football Team Rankings for Texas. And Horn’s three losses to them came by a combined score of 153-63.

New coach will look to turn things around in new district

Now, they’ll hunt for a second coach in the past 12 months and fourth since Overton’s departure. His replacement, Chris Hudler, lasted just three seasons and finished with an 8-21 overall record. Hudler was replaced by Courtney Allen, who went 13-8 in his first two seasons before a 2-8 campaign in 2024.

Allen was let go following that season but has now found a new job at Mansfield Legacy.

For Horn’s next coach, the good news is that the Jaguars will no longer share a district assignment with Duncanville, Waxahachie and DeSoto after the UIL put them into District 10 for the 2026-2028 seasons.

