Texas High School Football: Refugio tabs new head coach

After winning 13 games in 2025, Refugio will have a new head coach in 2026.

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Drew Cox announced his retirement after two seasons in charge of the Bobcats. He will be immediately replaced by defensive coordinator Eli Boxell.

According to the Refugio County Press, the 64-year-old Cox submitted his retirement paperwork at the end of 2025 and plans to remain with the district through the end of the school year. Across his two seasons in charge, Cox compiled an impressive 24-3 record.

The 2025 campaign saw Refugio plow through its regular season schedule and enter the 2A Division I playoffs undefeated. It reached the semifinals, but lost 37-28 to eventual runner-up Joaquin. The Bobcats finished the season as the No. 303 team in Texas, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Cox first joined the Bobcats in 1998 and was right alongside longtime head coach Jason Herring until the latter stepped down and remained the school’s athletic director. In the 2A ranks, Refugio has been a constant under the duo.

They made seven state title appearances, winning three in 2011, 2016 and 2019. Cox took the reins two seasons ago and continued to win games. He’ll now pass the baton to Boxell.

Refugio averaged 49.9 points per game this past season, carving up opposing defenses on a weekly basis. The Bobcats eclipsed 50 points in a game seven times and also held opponents to 10 points or less in seven games.

This story will be updated with more information.

