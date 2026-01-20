Texas High School Football: Ryan names Waxahachie's Shane Tolleson new HC

Denton Ryan has found its next head football coach.

The program has hired Waxahachie head coach Shane Tolleson to take over the Raiders, according to DCTF’s Matt Stepp. It’s a massive coaching change in the Lone Star State. Tolleson was previously the defensive coordinator at Ryan for seven seasons.

Earlier this month, Ryan head coach Dave Henigan stepped down after leading the Raiders for the last 12 seasons. His illustrious career saw Ryan go 141-23 under his watch.

Henigan led Ryan to a 5A Division I state championship in 2020, the third title in program history. That win capped five consecutive years of reaching the state semifinals. Henigan led Ryan to a 12-2 record and a regional final finish last season.

Tolleson is now set to take over after putting together a 12-2 season for Waxahachie in 2025. The Indians finished as the No. 10 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. Ryan finished as the No. 23 team in the state.

Waxahachie hired Tolleson from Ryan ahead of the 2021 season. Since taking over, Tolleson has led the Indians to a 46-17 record. Waxahachie now becomes one of the premier job openings in the state as Tolleson heads back to Denton.

Tolleson played college football at Arkansas State and was also a grad assistant in Jonesboro. He made his way back to Texas and began his high school coaching career at Haltom. He made a splash as the Ryan DC, showed off his head coaching chops at Waxahachie and is now reportedly making his return to the Raiders.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Texas.