Texas High School Football: Sabinal looking for new head coach

Another high school football job in the Lone Star State is open. Sabinal is in the market for a new head coach, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from DCTF’s Matt Stepp.

Jeff Kowalski has been the head coach of the Yellowjackets for the last six seasons, but the head coach and athletic director position has been posted, Stepp reports. Under Kowalski, Sabinal went 30-34.

In 2025, the Yellowjackets went 5-6, losing in the first round of the Class 2A Division II playoffs. The program is now a few years removed from a memorable campaign.

Sabinal put together an undefeated regular season in 2022, going 10-0. Its dream campaign was spoiled in the second round of the playoffs, but the year was impressive nonetheless.

The Yellowjackets had an eight-win season in 2012 and a nine-win season in 2013, but aside from the 2022 season, it’s been largely below average. They’ve finished with a winning record in just three of the last 10 seasons.

Kowalski came to Sabinal from Floresville in the summer of 2020 and has nearly three decades of experience as a football coach. The Yellowjackets are now hunting for a new head coach for the 2026 campaign and beyond.

