After an 0-10 season in 2025, Sabine (Texas) High School is now reportedly on the hunt for a new head football coach.

DCTF’s Matt Stepp reported on Thursday morning that Sabine head coach Cody Gilbert has resigned. He was hired by Sabine ISD in March of 2022 and led the Cardinals for four seasons.

Across those four seasons, Sabine went 8-32. The Gladewater program bottomed out last fall, dropping all 10 regular season games. It scored 0 points five times and reached 20 points in just two games.

Gilbert made his way to Sabine after a second stint at Azle. He replaced Rex Sharp, who was in charge the previous four seasons. The Cardinals had more success under Sharp, winning seven games in the 2021 season and 10 in 2019.

“The first thing that we want is to hire people that want to be as Sabine so we’ve gotta do a good job of building relationships, with the coaches that are already here,” Gilbert said after being hired in 2022.

Sabine ultimately finished the 2025 season as the No. 972 team in the Lone Star State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. It now seeks a new head coach and will look to get things back on track in 2026.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the country.