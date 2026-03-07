Texas high school football star runs stunning wind-aided 9.88-second 100

One of the premier high school football prospects in Texas is just as impressive — if not more so — on the track.

Houston C.E. King speedster Dillon Mitchell burst onto the scene last April clock a 10.0-second 100-meter dash time Region 3-6A Track Meet at just 15 years old. A year later, he set the track and field world on fire again running by under-18 world record of 6.59 seconds in the 60 meters earlier this week at the United States indoor championships. With that sprint, he finished second only to world champion Trayvon Bromell.

Mitchell has been long been known as one of the Lone Star State’s fastest athletes, but what he did on Friday has surpassed even his previously massive feats. At the Texas A&M Bluebonnet, Mitchell ran a wind-aided 9.88-second 100-meter dash, one of the fastest ever by a high school runner.

The fastest wind-legal time belongs to Tate Taylor, who ran a 9.92-second 100 last May with a 1.1 m/s aid. Mitchell, who is just a sophomore, is close behind with potentially two more years to break Taylor’s record.

“I tell him all the time, he’s racing against ghosts,” his father Billy told ABC-13 News last month. “He’s racing against the guys, the best that have ever done it. Right now, he’s in uncharted waters. He understands that the only limitations are the ones he puts on himself.”

The 5-foot-8, 155-pounder is also one of the country’s most dynamic high school football players in the Class of 2028.

As a sophomore last fall, he starred at wide receiver and running back for King, doing a little bit of everything to help lead his team to a 13-3 record and state championship game appearance. Mitchell carried the ball 32 times for 363 yards (11.3 YPC) and scored five times.

In the passing game, he hauled 40 receptions for 867 yards — averaging an eye-popping 21.7 yards per catch and finding the end zone nine times. He was even special in the return game, averaging 30.3 yards per return and scoring three times on kickoffs.

While still early, Rivals tabs him as a top-100 prospect nationally and the country’s No. 5 athlete in the 2028 class. Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee are among the more than 20 schools to extend him a scholarship offer before his junior season has even started.

According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the Longhorns are the early team to watch.