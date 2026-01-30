Texas High School Football: Stony Point reportedly tabs new head coach

After one season as the offensive coordinator at Hutto, Dustin Pleasant is reportedly on the move once again.

On Friday afternoon, DCTF’s Matt Stepp reported that Round Rock ISD has named Pleasant the new head coach at Stony Point High.

In 2025, Stony Point went 3-7 and finished as the No. 354 team in Texas, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. That included a 49-29 loss to Hutto on Oct. 17.

Hutto put together a 9-3 campaign, losing in the second round of the UIL Class 6A Division I state tournament. The Hippos boasted an impressive offense under Pleasant, averaging over 40 points per game.

They lost their first game of the season, but then ripped off six in a row. Their season ended on Nov. 21 in a 56-37 loss to Johnson.

Pleasant will now look to carry that over to Stony Point. The Tigers won their first two games of the campaign but then lost seven of the last eight. They averaged over 26 points per game in 2025.

Pleasant replaces Craig Chessher, who retired back in November. He led the Tigers for 23 years and managed a 126-113 record. From 2008-11, Stony Point reached three consecutive state semifinals.

