Texas High School Football: Summer Creek announces 2026 schedule

Summer Creek football made a run to the quarterfinals of the 2025 UIL Class 6A Division II state tournament and finished 12-2 overall.

The Bulldogs remain one of the top programs in the Lone Star State. They checked in as the No. 59 team in the nation and No. 9 team in Texas at the end of the fall, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. They’ll likely be near the top of the pack in 2026, too.

On Saturday morning, Summer Creek revealed its schedule for next season. To no surprise, it has some big matchups on the docket.

Games against three of the top 11 teams in the state last year highlight the Bulldogs’ 2026 schedule. The first of those three will come on Sept. 11 at North Crowley. October battles at home against North Shore and C.E. King also highlight the upcoming campaign.

Summer Creek is set to open its season on Aug. 28 at Shadow Creek. The home opener is set for the following week against Strake Jesuit on Sept. 4.

In 2025, the Bulldogs got off to a 5-0 start before falling to C.E. King. They then rattled off seven in a row, going deep into the state playoffs before falling to King once more.

Their 2026 roster will be headlined by one of the best wide receivers in the nation. Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr. was impressive as a junior in 2025 and will bring high expectations to the gridiron for his final high school season in 2026.

Aug. 28 — at Shadow Creek

Sept. 4 — Strake Jesuit

Sept. 11 — at North Crowley

Sept. 19 — vs. Channelview

Sept. 25 — at Humble

Oct. 2 — vs. Kingwood

Oct. 9 — vs. North Shore

Oct. 23 — at Crosby

Oct. 29 — vs. C.E. King

Nov. 6 — at Atascocita

More about Summer Creek High School

Summer Creek High School, located in Humble, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Summer Creek’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

