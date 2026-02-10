Texas high school football team wins Hatchell Cup for academic excellence

A Texas high school football team has demonstrated that sporting excellence can also translate to academic success. The National Football Federation announced that Stephenville High School won the 2025-26 Hatchell Cup, given to the team that best exemplified greatness on the gridiron and in school.

The NFF selected Stephenville out of the 95 schools included in the National High School Academic Excellence Awards. Out of those finalists, a national selection committee, with the help of other high school football coaches, helped evaluate each team.

As NFF Chairman Archie Manning mentioned, the Yellow Jackets had a 4.0 GPA and an undefeated 16-0 season to help capture the Texas high school football Class 4A Division 1 state championship. It’s their second state crown since 2021 and seventh overall.

They defeated every opponent by double digits, including their 10-0 shutout against Kilgore to win the title. Stephenville excelled both offensively and defensively, averaging 44.4 points per game and achieving four shutouts.

Meanwhile, all of the players coached by Sterling Doty received Academic All-District honors, and 13 were recognized as Academic All-State players. Stephenville’s football team had 48 players on the school’s honor roll and 32 enrolled in Advanced Placement or honors courses.

Stephenville is one of six Texas high school football teams vying for the Hatchell Cup. North Carolina and Wisconsin had eight nominees each, while Nebraska, Colorado, and Minnesota had seven apiece.

