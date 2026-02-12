Texas high school football teams featured in Super Bowl 60 introductory video

Two Texas high school football teams shared the spotlight in the introductory video for the NFL’s Super Bowl 60. As Chron.com’s Michael Shapiro originally reported, players from DeSoto and Southlake Carroll took center stage.

The players featured in the video talked about their dream of playing in the Super Bowl. In addition to harboring that dream since they started playing the sport, one of them envisioned himself making plays on the sport’s biggest stage.

Only time can tell if they will reach that stage. For now, their schools are proud of their moment, as shared on their respective X accounts. Meanwhile, these Texas high school football squads should be proud of their achievements from the previous season.

We will be on the national stage tonight 30 minutes before @SuperBowl kickoff! 🙌 #DeSotoU pic.twitter.com/xCbQuUBC8b — DeSoto Football (@FootballDesoto) February 8, 2026

The Dragons completed their 2025 campaign with a 14-1 record. Their only loss came against DeSoto in the University Interscholastic League Class 6A Division 2 state semifinals. Southlake Carroll will undergo a transition period as Lee Munn takes over as head coach after Riley Dodge left to join the SMU coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the Eagles captured the state championship over King, finishing the season with a 13-3 record. DeSoto has more reasons to celebrate because its alumnus, Byron Murphy II, won Super Bowl 60 with the Seattle Seahawks. He is one of 18 players with Texas high school football roots in the Seahawks or the New England Patriots’ rosters.

