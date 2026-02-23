Texas High School Football: Tompkins OC Mark Hopkins named new HC at Rouse

Tompkins offensive coordinator Mark Hopkins has been named the new athletic director and head football coach at Rouse, the school announced on Monday.

Hopkins will be the second head coach in the history of the Leander, Texas program. Leander ISD’s Becky Craig officially welcomed Hopkins on Monday via social media.

He’ll come from a Tompkins program that went 5-5 last season and finished as the No. 195 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Falcons averaged over 33 points per game under Hopkins.

At the end of January, Rouse’s inaugural head coach, Joshua Mann, left the school to become the new head coach at Belton. Mann had been at Rouse since 2008 and has been the program’s lone head coach.

Under Mann, the Raiders went 91-90-1, per the Austin American-Statesman. Rouse has made 10 playoff appearances and even made a run to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament in 2012.

Rouse went 6-4 last season, winning each of its last four regular-season games. The Raiders ended as the No. 204 team in the state.

Hopkins played his high school ball at North Shore in Houston and went on to play for the Houston Cougars. He later returned to his alma mater and coached quarterback Jalen Milroe. He’ll now get a crack at head coaching duties in 2026, providing some change to a Rouse program that’s been led by one man for some time.

