Texas High School Football: Wilmer-Hutchins hires Leon Paul III as next head coach

Wilmer-Hutchins has found its next head football coach.

Dallas ISD announced on Friday morning that Leon Paul III has been hired as the new head coach at Wilmer-Hutchins. Paul was formerly the head coach of Lancaster High School.

“I’m excited and blessed for this opportunity,” Paul said in a press release announcing the hire. “This is a dream job for me, and I’m looking to put Wilmer-Hutchins on the map.”

Paul stepped down from his role as head coach and assistant athletic director at Lancaster back in November. He led the Tigers for five seasons and went 36-24 overall. He was previously the passing game coordinator at Duncanville, one of the top programs in the state. Lancaster went 4-6 in 2025.

“Hiring Coach Paul to lead our Wilmer-Hutchins football program exemplifies the ‘Play Big!’ level of coaching we expect for all of our programs,” Vince Reyes, assistant superintendent for athletics, said. “This is one of the more exciting hires in my short time over Athletics. I am excited for the Wilmer-Hutchins community, and especially for our student-athletes that will benefit not just from coach Paul’s football experience, but more importantly, our kids will benefit most from the man, the husband, and the father he is.”

This past season, Wilmer-Hutchins struggled and finished with a 2-8 record. The Eagles scored just twice in their last four games of the season. They finished as the No. 931 team in Texas, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Paul will now look to shore things up and get Wilmer-Hutchins back on track for 2026 and beyond. He takes over for Elzie Barnett, who led the program for the last 15 seasons. The Eagles’ best season in recent memory came in 2018, when they went 9-2 but fell in the first round of the UIL Class 4A Division I tournament, losing to Celina.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Texas.