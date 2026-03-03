Texas high school girls basketball coach given one-year suspension

After overseeing the first 18 games this past 2025-26 season on the bench coaching the Henderson (TX) girls basketball team, Crystal Mills was removed for the final 10 contests of the campaign due to UIL violations back in mid-December.

According to a CBS 19 report, those sanctions against Mills have been released after a UIL State Executive Committee took place Monday morning. Mills has been assessed with a one-year suspension and three-year probation by the UIL and will have to reappear before a committee before ever coaching in the Texas’ league again.

Below is the official statement released by the Henderson Independent School District regarding the penalties levied against Mills, which says that the former Lions’ head coach was being penalized for multiple violations regarding game participation limits per UIL rules.

Henderson ISD has received the ruling from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) following a hearing held today regarding violations involving a former girls basketball coach.

Superintendent Brian Bowman and Athletic Director Rick Meeks attended the UIL State Executive Committee hearing to represent the district. From the start, Henderson ISD has fully cooperated with the UIL investigation and supports the organization’s role in upholding fairness and integrity in interscholastic competition.

The district appreciates the coach’s prior contributions in both the classroom and on the court; however, once it became clear that UIL limits on game participation had been violated on more than one occasion, district leadership took immediate action and removed the coach from all coaching responsibilities.

“When these issues were brought to our attention, we acted promptly,” Bowman said. “Our priority is, and will always be, protecting the integrity of our programs and ensuring that our students compete in an environment that is fair, ethical, and consistent with UIL expectations. We appreciate the UIL’s clear acknowledgment of the district’s swift response and cooperation in doing the right thing.”

The UIL also commended Henderson ISD for its prompt and appropriate response once the violations were discovered and issued disciplinary action directed at the former coach. The coach previously resigned and is no longer an employee of the district.

Henderson ISD remains committed to maintaining high standards for all extracurricular programs and expects all employees to adhere to UIL rules and guidelines for the benefit of all students. District officials will continue to review internal procedures to reinforce compliance and support a culture of integrity across all student activities.

Mills finished her time at Henderson with a 39-40 overall record. The Lions finished the season with a 8-23 record overall, finishing ranked as the state’s No. 863 ranked team according to the Texas 2025 High School Girls Basketball Massey Rankings.