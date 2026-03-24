Texas high school student wins 800m world indoor track and field championship

Age is only a number for Cooper Lutkenhaus, a Texas high school junior at Northwest. At only 17 years old, he is already the world indoor champion in the 800 meters after going the distance in 1:44.24. His triumph gave the United States its fifth gold medal in the World Indoor Championships in Poland.

Lutkenhaus defeated Belgium’s Eliott Crestan (1:43.83) and Spain’s Mohamed Attaoui (1:44.38) to win the race. This achievement makes Lutkenhaus the youngest world indoor champion in history, breaking the record set by Ethiopia’s Mohammed Aman, who won the 800-meter gold at 18 years and 61 days old. Likewise, Lutkenhaus’ finishing time is within the top 15 in world indoor history.

The high school student from the Lone Star State had a slim lead entering the final lap. However, he created more separation in the last 200 meters. Winning a world championship is also a significant improvement for a competitor who, at 16 years old, bowed out in the first round of competition during last year’s world indoor championship.

While the Texas high school student competed in his first indoor final, he had previously defeated some of the world’s best. Greg Riddle of the Dallas Morning News reported that Lutkenhaus finished second in the 800-meter race during the USA Track and Field Outdoor National Championship, besting Josh Hoey and Olympian Bryce Hoppel.

About Northwest High School

According to Wikipedia, “Northwest High School is a public Texas high school located in far northern Fort Worth, Texas, with a Justin postal address. Located in southwest Denton County and classified as a 6A school by the University Interscholastic League, it is a part of the Northwest Independent School District.”

Its notable alumni include Major League Baseball pitcher Dustin May, NFL linebacker Cooper McDonald, former NFL long snapper Jared Retkofsky, and Dallas Mavericks announcer Mark Followill.