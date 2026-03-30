Texas high school with 129-student enrollment to construct $21-million athletic facility

The saying “Everything is bigger in Texas” when it pertains to high school sports is when taking a look at the football facilities around the state. No matter if you’re a UIL Class 6A, Division II team or a rural school, having elite athletic facilities at your Texas high school is a must and for Plains (TX), they have been long overdue for a renovation.

The catch is, the high school itself only has 129 students, according to a report by FootballScoop.com, and the Plains ISD is set to invest $21-million into a new athletic facility. Per the report, the Plains’ community has roughly around 1,400 people and less than 450 kids within their K-12 school system.

With Plains not having a renovation done in around 50 years, the new additions will rival that of just about any in other states outside of Texas. The report goes on to state that included in the renovations will be a two-story building with a 50-yard indoor field turf, locker rooms, weight rooms, coaches offices, and a film room. The multi-purpose sports complex project is set to start in April and to be fully completed by October, 2027.

“You know, we’ve got a phenomenal facilities everywhere but down there, so that was part of the thinking behind it. But as far as this whole project coming together, this is all about the community side of the term ‘school community,’ because this project’s going to be part of the community,” Plains ISD superintendent Scott Mills said to EverythingLubbock.com.

“We’re going to have it for all of our athletic programs will benefit in some way, shape or form. Then we’re going to have features in this project that even our band kids, our theater kids that there’s going to be a film room in there. We’re going to let them use that film room and there’s a hospitality room that’s going to be in there that we’re going to build up.”

Plains finished with a 3-7 record and No. 1,165 in the state last season, according to the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

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