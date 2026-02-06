The 10 most impactful transfers so far in high school football

Just because the high school football season ended back in late December doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of action going on since then. Players around the country have been transferring schools, with some moves more impactful than others. Rivals has been covering the athletes that have transferred schools and we list 10 of the so far most impactful for the team they’re heading to for the 2026 campaign.

1. QB Trae Taylor: Carmel Catholic (IL) to Millard South (Neb.)

When Trae Taylor, a four-star 2027 Nebraska quarterback commit, told Rivals’ Greg Smith that he would be leaving Carmel Catholic (IL) to spend his senior season at Millard South (Neb.), it instantly became the biggest transfer of the high school football off-season. Taylor will step in seamlessly for outgoing Jett Thomalla, who is now enrolled at the University of Alabama, after a season where the passer earned Illinois Offensive Player of the Year honors. Last season at Carmel Catholic, Taylor was as good as they come with the signal caller completed an eye-popping 81 percent of his passes (205 of 251) for 3,571 yards, 38 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions while adding 666 and 12 scores on the ground. Impact to Millard South is it keeps the Patriots as the best team in Nebraska and on the precipice of being nationally ranked.

2. QB Neimann Lawrence: Miami Northwestern (Fla.) to American Heritage (Fla.)

2028 four-star phenom quarterback Neimann Lawrence‘s move to 2025 FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage from Miami Northwestern was a rumor that had been circulating throughout the off-season. When it officially came to fruition, it pairs one of the best sophomore quarterbacks in the country with Patriots’ head coach Mike Smith, who is arguably one of the best leaders of a program around. Lawrence has been as good as anyone in the Sunshine State his first two years of varsity football and will keep American Heritage in contention for another state championship this upcoming 2026 campaign. The 2028 quarterback last season completed 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception.

3. QB James Perrone: Miami Central (Fla.) to St. Thomas Aquinas

There’s not many times you see after a high school football season where a player transfers twice, but that was the case for 2027 three-star quarterback James Perrone (USF commit). Perrone after the 2025 season had announced his intentions to transfer to Miami Central and then just over a month later the signal caller confirmed to Rivals he was heading to the 17-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.). A quarterback of Perrone’s caliber is one the Raiders haven’t quite had as the signal caller has proven himself as one of the best passers in all of South Florida the last couple of seasons. Perrone is a dual-threat at quarterback, in 2025 completing 193 of 295 passes for 3,231 yards, 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The signal caller also added 636 yards on 58 attempts and scored nine times on the ground.

4. QB Brady Quinn: Naples Lely (Fla.) to Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

It was almost instantaneously after the 2025 Florida high school football season had ended that news broke that 2028 three-star quarterback Brady Quinn had transferred from Naples Lely to 9-time state champion Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Some may look at this move as it may not move the needle for the Lions, but this could potentially be one that leads to state title No. 10 for Chaminade-Madonna as Quinn didn’t have the kind of talent he’ll be working with at Naples Lely. This past 2025 season at Naples Lely finished the season completing 198 of 328 passes for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns. Expect Quinn to push those numbers as he will have receivers like 2027 four-star Ah’Mari Stevens and 2028 four-star Tromon Isaac to throw to.

5. WR Nick Lennear: Miami Northwestern (Fla.) to Carol City (Fla.)

2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear proved time and time again that he is one of the most electrifying pass catchers on the high school level. His announcement that he was transferring to Carol City became the first of many major transfers to take place down in South Florida. Lennear heading to the Chiefs instantly makes Carol City better and with the addition of 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard, pushes this team to potentially a state title contender in a very competitive Class 2A.

6. DB Joshua Dobson: Catawba Ridge (SC) to William Amos Hough (NC)

It’s not like William Amos Hough (N.C.) needed a lot more help with the kind of season they’re coming off of as the Huskies coming off winning a North Carolina Class 8A state championship and completing the perfect 14-0 campaign. Getting a talent like junior five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson only solidifies William Amos Hough’s chances to do it again as the defense will also feature 2028 three-star linebacker Ryan Peterson. The Huskies only gave up 93 points last season and the possibility they could yield less than that in 2026 increase with Dobson’s arrival.

7. WR Quentin Hale: Cathedral (Calif.) to Centennial (Calif.)

The Centennial Huskies (Calif.) are coming off a breakthrough 2025 season in which the reached the CIF Southern Section championship game, falling to eventual California Open Division state champ Santa Margarita Catholic. Adding a wide receiver talent like Quentin Hale certainly bolsters what is already a talented offensive group that will include 2028 talents at Cathedral wide receiver Messiah Riley and running back Malaki Davis, respectively. Hale last season for the Phantoms, which went 6-6 on the season, hauled in 62 passes for 872 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

8. QB Malik Leonard: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) to Carol City (Fla.)

So just because quarterback Malik Leonard, a Class of 2029 prospect, isn’t a three, four or five-star talent just yet, doesn’t rule this move being a big one down in South Florida. After having himself a strong freshman campaign at Chaminade-Madonna, in which Leonard ended up completing 178 of 255 passes for 2,935 yards and 31 touchdowns, leading the Lions to Florida’s Class 1A state title game. Now Leonard comes to Carol City with Nick Lennear to throw to and his old offensive coordinator, Toro Wallace, as head coach. This transfer will help take Carol City from meddling in the middle of the pack to state championship contender in a loaded Class 2A.

9. CB John Meredith: Euless Trinity (TX) to North Crowley (TX)

When Class of 2027 Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith announced he was taking his talents to North Crowley from Euless Trinity, it sent shockwaves throughout the Lone Star State. A player of Meredith’s caliber is arguably one of the top moves for a defender as the corner will join a defense that will already include 2027 four-star defensive back Jerry Outhouse and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston. The Panthers have promoted defensive coordinator DeMarcus Harris to the position of head coach, which the first-year North Crowley lead man will have a plethora of talent on defense come 2026 with Meredith on board.

10. DB Phoenix Evans: Don Bosco Prep (NJ) to IMG Academy (Fla.)

Phoenix Evans, one of the top defensive back prospects of the 2028 class decided to take his talents down to IMG Academy (Fla.) for his junior season and adds to the embarrassment of riches that the Ascenders have on defense. Though the Ascenders are loaded in the defensive backfield, Evans could be a viable starter come this fall. Evans was one of the top defensive back prospects out of the Garden State last season as the four-star cornerback compiled 39 total tackles and batted away 11 passes for Don Bosco Prep.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.