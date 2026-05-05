The Battle at the Beach (N.J.) 2026 releases revised schedule

The Battle at the Beach high school football classic always features some of the best teams out of the state of New Jersey, but saw some slight revisions to the 2026 schedule, according to announcements made on Monday.

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Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic football handle on Instagram announced that their original matchup against Atco (NJ) Winslow Township has been changed and will now face Pennsylvania powerhouse Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle College on Aug. 28th. Noticeably absent now from last year’s roster of teams that participated are Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic and Winslow Township, respectively.

“We appreciate the efforts of all parties involved in navigating this change and look forward to an exciting matchup against La Salle,” the statement read via Paramus Catholic’s official Instagram handle. “Our focus remains on providing a high-level competitive experience for our student-athletes and fans.”

In the sixth annual edition of the Battle at the Beach event, the highlight game will be between Paramus Catholic and La Salle College, which finished 2025 as the No. 1 team in the Keystone State, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Paladins bring back a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, including 2027 four-star cornerback Austin Barrett, 2027 athlete Nehki Martin and 2028 athlete AJ Lopez. Class of 2029 quarterback prospect Walker Snee transferred in over the off-season from Bergen Catholic after the 6-foot-1, 185-pound passer completed 12 of 26 passes for 59 yards and then on the ground rushed for 271 and scored three touchdowns.

Paramus Catholic ended the last season with a 6-7 record and as the state’s No. 13th ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Battle at the Beach (Aug. 27-29) matchups

Aug. 27

Cedar Creek vs. St. John Vianney, 10 a.m.

Washington Township vs. Pope John XXIII, 1 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28

West Deptford vs. Kinnelon, 10 a.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Wayne Valley, 1 p.m.

Shawnee vs. Old Bridge, 4 p.m.

Paramus Catholic vs. La Salle College (PA), 7 p.m.

Aug. 29

Bridgeton vs. Southern, 10 a.m.

Gloucester vs. Cedar Grove, 1 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Monsignor Farrell (NY), 4 p.m.

Millville vs. Erasmus Hall (NY), 7 p.m.

The Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic began in 2021 and features the top high school football teams from the state of New Jersey and has in the past invited many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from New Jersey are nationally ranked Bergen Catholic and Winslow Township. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with IMG Academy, East St. Louis among a few nationally recognized programs that have all taken part in recent years.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.