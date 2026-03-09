The Battle at the Beach (NJ) announces 2026 football matchups

Last year’s The Battle at the Beach high school football classic featured some nationally ranked teams, but will this upcoming fall have a little more local flavor when making its return to the historic Carey Stadium for all three days of the event.

The classic announced over the weekend via social media announced the first two days of matchups for sixth annual The Battle at the Beach, with eight games scheduled starting on Aug. 27 through Aug. 29.

First glance at the matchups set in stone doesn’t have the star-studded cast of IMG Academy or East St. Louis, but the first day of games should provide plenty of excitement to spectators in attendance.

The showcase game of the entire classic is the opening night matchup when NJSIAA Public Group 4 state champion Winslow Township squares off against private school power Paramus Catholic. The Eagles feature one of the state’s top quarterbacks in junior Jalen Parker, who last season through 13 games completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards, 38 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Battle at the Beach (Aug. 27-28) matchups

Aug. 27th

Cedar Creek vs. St. John Vianney, 10 a.m.

Washington Township vs. Pope John XXIII, 1 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Princeton, 4 p.m.

Winslow Township vs. Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28th

West Deptford vs. Kinnelon, 10 a.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Wayne Valley, 1 p.m.

Shawnee vs. Old Bridge, 4 p.m.

Millville vs. Erasmus Hall (NY), 7 p.m.

The Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic began in 2021 and features the top high school football teams from the state of New Jersey and has in the past invited many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from New Jersey are nationally ranked Bergen Catholic and Winslow Township. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with IMG Academy, East St. Louis among a few nationally recognized programs that have all taken part in recent years.

