Classic at Damien: Sunnyslope (Ariz.) wins tournament opener against Roosevelt (Calif.)

The 2025 edition of The Classic at Damien officially got underway on Friday in La Verne, Calif. The Platinum Division bracket is loaded with some to programs out West.

The first game of the day saw Sunnyslope (Ariz.) pick up a 64-52 victory over Roosevelt (Calif.). A competitive matchup saw the Vikings pull away in the fourth quarter.

Sunnyslope was buoyed by a pair of 21-point performances from junior center Darrius Wabbington and junior point guard Delton Prescott. The pair made 19 of the team’s 28 field goals.

Wabbington, the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 2 center in the 2027 cycle, went 9-14 from the floor, wrangled a game-high eight rebounds and also had six assists, two steals and two blocks. He and Prescott both played a full 32 minutes. The three-star PG Prescott went 10-16 from the floor and added six assists and two boards.

Sunnyslope assisted on 18 of its makes and dominated in the paint, outscoring Roosevelt 40-24 down low. The Vikings also limited the Mustangs to just two points off turnovers.

The No. 34 team in the nation and No. 4 team in Arizona per the Massey Ratings, Sunnyslope shot 58 percent from the floor as a team. It took a 31-26 lead into halftime, weathered a push from Roosevelt and put up 19 fourth-quarter points to ice things.

Roosevelt, the No. 17 team in California, was led by junior forward Carson Butler, who finished with 17 points on 6-9 shooting. The Mustangs never led on Friday. They’ll now take on the loser of St. John Bosco (Calif.) and American Fork (Utah) on Saturday in the consolation bracket.

With the win, Sunnyslope will take on the winner of the Bosco-American Fork matchup. Bosco is a top-40 team in the nation and the No. 6 team in the Golden State, while American Fork is the No. 10 team in Utah.

