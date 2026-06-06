The First Academy (Fla.) football reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Central Florida region (Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next Florida high school football powerhouse school to release their schedule for the 2026 season are the Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy Royals. The Royals had to play a complete independent schedule last year after serving a postseason ban imposed by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). With the new season ahead, the Royals will be able to compete in state championship competition as they have put together one of the tougher schedules in the state.

The First Academy graduates a lot of 2026 talent, but do return a number of key starters including 2027 four-star offensive lineman Reed Ramsier, 2027 three-star athlete Brian Dillard, 2027 three-star safety David Coleman Jr. and 2027 three-star cornerback Kamauri Whitfield.

The full The First Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 14 – at Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen, 7 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Port Charlotte (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Groveland (Fla.) South Lake, 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Cocoa (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Southwest Ranches (Fla.) Archbishop McCarthy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – West Boca Raton (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Huntersville (NC) Ambassador Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Lakeland (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

The Royals 2026 varsity football schedule is locked in and complete!🔒💯

Which matchup are you most excited to see?🏈🦁🙏 @reedramsier @Bamwhitfield #TJW#PTBD pic.twitter.com/cJKxtx18Hr — The First Academy Football (@Royals__FB) June 5, 2026

The Royals ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 26 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about The First Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.