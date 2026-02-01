Arguably the state of Alabama’s top high school football team has finalized their schedule for the 2026 season and have made it official.

On Saturday via X, formerly known as Twitter, Thompson (Ala.) released their official 2026 Alabama high school football schedule, with a number of in-state high profile matchups on tap. The Warriors won the 2025 AHSAA Class 7A state championship and will go to Class 6A this upcoming fall.

New season. New challenges. Same goal. 🏆 The 2026 Schedule is loaded. It’s gonna be a blockbuster season 🏈 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/srPzDJ8Pan — Thompson Football (@WARRIORNATION20) February 1, 2026

When it comes to big time matchups folks should check off on their calendar for the 2026 season, Thompson didn’t leave any stone unturned versus Alabama opponents.

The Warriors will open up the 2026 campaign on the road against Phenix City Central, an adversary they usually see on their road to the state championship game. Aug. 27th is another major showdown as Thompson hosts last year’s Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville, which finished 15-0 in 2026.

Also dotted along the impressive slate of games are contests against Top 25 ranked Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Prattville and Spain Park. Thompson closes out the season with a Oct. 29th home game against Choctawhatchee (Fla.), which finished as Florida’s No. 23 ranked team according to the Massey Rankings.

Led by head coach Mark Freeman, the Warriors will bring back one of the most talented teams in the Southeast as Thompson is slated to bring back 2027 Oregon defensive line commit Cam Pritchett and Alabama quarterback pledge Trent Seaborn.

Thompson ended the last season with a 11-4 record and as the state’s No. 1st ranked team, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Thompson High School

Thompson High School, located in Alabaster, Alabama, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Thompson’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Alabama.